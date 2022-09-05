Tonalist painter Wayne Roberts has launched his third solo exhibition in the Blayney Shire, this time it's at Millthorpe Blue on Pym Street, Milthorpe.
Tonalism restricts the painter to a palette of only five tones, a style that suits his main subject, the Australian landscape.
"Tonalism was introduced into Australia in the early 1900 by Scottish born artist Max Meldrum," Mr Roberts said. "He studied under the likes of McCubbin and I was taught by someone who in turn, was taught by Meldrum."
"The style resonates with me. It creates an illusion of nature. One that responds to the environment."
Created with a soft brush Mr Roberts works from photographs and memory to produce the works.
"I get a real satisfaction from it," he said. "When they're right I really enjoy it."
The exhibition is open until Friday September 30.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
