Blayney Chronicle
Home/News/Local News

Cadia's troubles a real concern for BHPG and McPhillamy's project

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated September 5 2022 - 1:55am, first published 12:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Regis image from the original EIS showing how the mine would look after 131 months.

As Cadia Valley Operations continues to work on rectifying the problems following a blocked vent rise resulting in workforce evacuations on Friday, July 22, the president of the Belubula Headwaters Protection Group Dan Sutton has raised concerns about the nature of springs and aquifers and the possibility of water purity issues impacting the Belubula River.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Logan

Mark Logan

Journalist

Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.

Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.