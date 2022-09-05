Cadia's troubles a real concern for BHPG and McPhillamy's project

As Cadia Valley Operations continues to work on rectifying the problems following a blocked vent rise resulting in workforce evacuations on Friday, July 22, the president of the Belubula Headwaters Protection Group Dan Sutton has raised concerns about the nature of springs and aquifers and the possibility of water purity issues impacting the Belubula River.
Mr Sutton acknowledges that the current mining methods employed by Cadia Valley Operations and Regis Resources (the company behind the McPhillamy's Gold Project) are different, but asked that with 24 known springs surrounding the mine site and tailings dam, how can Regis be positive that similar problems with the tailings dam wall and the springs won't become an issue.
"What's happened at Cadia just confirms the concerns that we've had," he said. "We've said from day one that there's no guaranteeing that one of the two dozen springs under the McPhillamy's tailings dam are not going to breach it somewhere.
"The Regis water experts can't tell us where the water will go. Will it be 50 metres downstream, will it be 3 metres, will they go east or west? They don't know."
Mr Sutton said that the aquifer that is causing the problem at Cadia is just one of many surrounding the CVO site and takes no comfort from Regis assurances that any of the springs or aquifers will cause any concerns at McPhillamy's.
"They admit that if there is an issue with the tailings dam it will flow into the Belubula River, but their defence is that they will make sure it doesn't happen, but Cadia is an example that you can't."
A spokesperson for Regis Resources said that the Tailings Storage Facility will be designed and constructed to separate springs from the TSF, that they will not interact with the dam wall.
"Independent experts will review the design and oversee construction," the spokesperson said in a statement. "A number of springs have been identified within the footprint of the TSF, most of which feed into farm dams.
"The design of the TSF is subject to a high level of regulation and scrutiny including the Australian National Committee on Large Dams (ANCOLD) and NSW Dam Safety requirements.
"Springs are addressed in the engineering guidelines. The McPhillamys TSF has been assessed at the highest consequence category meaning that it must comply with the highest design, construction and management requirements."
The TSF wall is one issue for the BHPG, the other is the tailings sitting above the springs themselves.
"The TSF design incorporates a combination of measures (which has been referred to as a "multi barrier approach") including low permeability floor liners, lined cut off key for the dam wall,seepage interception drain, seepage recovery pump, downstream runoff pond, and interception bores," the Regis spokesperson said.
"After these measures, any seepage that flows within the upper geology ("saprock" layer) has been determined to flow at a horizontal rate of 0.5m per year which corresponds to taking 20 years to travel 10 metres.)
"The Project will be required to monitor seepage so that any unexpected flows are addressed before affecting the environment."
Mr Sutton questions what are Regis Resources going to do in an event of one of the springs penetrating the floor or wall and entering Carcoar Dam.
"A multi-barrier approach to seepage minimisation and capture means that any seepage would be held within the confines of the TSF and immediate surrounds by the TSF lining, seepage interception and monitoring, and seepage collection if required," The Regis Resources spokesperson said.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
