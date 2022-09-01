Dr Minoo Ghamari from Gorgeous Smiles Dentist in Melbourne reviews 3 popular cosmetic dental treatments

This article is in partnership with Gorgeous Smiles.



Cosmetic Dental Treatments

If you're looking to improve your smile, you may be considering one of the many cosmetic dental treatments available. Dr Minoo Ghamari from Gorgeous Smiles can help you choose the cosmetic dental treatment for you, and she's recently written about three of the most popular treatments. Now, we'll go over each of those treatments in greater detail so you can decide if they're right for you. Keep in mind for a final decision you need to seek help from a qualified dental provider and this article cannot replace a dental professionals opinion.

1. Invisalign

One of the most prevalent cosmetic dentistry treatments available today is Invisalign. This treatment involves the use of clear, removable aligners to straighten teeth. Invisalign is the best option for those who want to improve their smile without wearing traditional braces. This treatment is also much more comfortable than braces and virtually invisible.

Many are choosing Invisalign because it is a great way to achieve a more straight smile without anyone even knowing you are wearing aligners. If you are considering this treatment, consult your dentist to see if Invisalign is right for you.

2. Teeth whitening

Teeth whitening is a widely known cosmetic dental procedure. Many people feel that their smile is not as white and bright as it could be, and teeth whitening can help improve your smile's appearance. This treatment can be done in the dentist's office, or you can use at-home teeth whitening kits.

Whether you are considering teeth whitening, consult with your dentist about the best way to achieve the desired results. Teeth whitening is a good way to enhance your smile and is a relatively simple and inexpensive procedure. There are certain conditions that prevent you from teeth whitening so please check with a qualified dental professional first.

3. Veneers

Veneers are thin shells that are custom-made and bonded to the front of your teeth. You can use the veneers to improve the appearance of your teeth, and it is one of the top choices for all those who want a more uniform, white smile. Veneers are also a good option for chipped or cracked teeth.

When you have veneers placed, your dentist will first remove a small amount of enamel from your teeth. It is necessary to ensure that the veneers will bond properly to your teeth. Once your teeth have been prepared, your dentist will take an impression of them and send them to a dental laboratory.



The dental laboratory will then create your custom veneers. Once your veneers are ready, your dentist will bond them to your teeth. Veneers are a great way to improve your smile, and they can give you the beautiful, white teeth you have always wanted. There are some risks associated with getting veneers done such as sensitivity or losing a layer of your enamel etc. also it is not for everyone. So do consult a proper qualified dental professional prior to any treatment.

Other cosmetic dental treatments

Maybe you're not interested in Invisalign, teeth whitening, or veneers. If that's the case, many other cosmetic dental treatments might be able to help you achieve the smile you've always wanted. These treatments include:

Dental implants: Implants are a superb way to replace missing teeth while maintaining a natural-looking smile.

Braces: Braces are another popular way to straighten teeth and improve your smile.

Dentures: Dentures are a great option for people who have lost all of their natural teeth.

Bonding: You can try a bonding procedure to improve the appearance of your teeth.

Tooth contouring and shaping: You can use this procedure to change the shape of your teeth and make them look more even.

No matter what your goals are for your smile, there is a cosmetic dental treatment that can help you achieve them. If you're not sure which treatment is right for you, talk to your dentist. They will be able to help you find the perfect solution for your smile. Keep in mind cosmetic dentistry is a voluntary treatment that is not needed or necessary so if you are happy with the appearance of your smile or you have healthy teeth you will not need it.

Disclaimer: every treatment has risks. The treatment mentioned above might not be appropriate for your oral environment. You need a full consultation with an Australian qualified dental professional before it is confirmed if you are a good candidate for any treatments.