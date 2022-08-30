Blayney Chronicle
Home/News/Local News

Carcoar to feature on Nine's Today Show as the village gears up for the Carcoar Show

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated August 31 2022 - 4:52am, first published August 30 2022 - 6:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon (inset) will get an inside look at Carcoar when the shot broadcasts its weather from the village next week. Main picture by Mark Logan.

Carcoar will once again be on display on the nation's televisions when the nine network's Today Show beams their weather crosses from the village on Wednesday September 7.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Logan

Mark Logan

Journalist

Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.

Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.