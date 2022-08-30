Blayney to be reconnected with events of all types

Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole today announced $239,651 from the NSW Government's $25 million Reconnecting Regional NSW - Community Events Program for Blayney Shire Community Events.
Mr Toole said Blayney Shire Council was successful in securing funding for the Blayney Shire Community Events which will bring a number of events across six towns and villages.
These events will appeal to a variety of different members of the community as the events all have a different approach and theme.
Events will include gardening workshops, music events, fairs, movie nights, art exhibitions, art workshops, markets and working dog events and more.
Paul Toole said the Community Events Program will support the state's events and hospitality sectors while bolstering economic recovery.
"The past two years have been challenging, where people have been disconnected from family and friends but now, whilst they're getting out and about again, we want to see communities thriving and businesses benefiting from more local activities, events and opportunities in the regions.
"The NSW Nationals in Government are backing events that bring local communities together and this funding will help contribute to a sense of improved wellbeing and connectedness in 2022 and beyond."
Blayney Shire Mayor Scott Ferguson said the program of events will be very valuable to the community both economically and socially.
"These events will provide our residents with an opportunity to reconnect as well as give the businesses and entertainment industry a boost," "We have some exciting events coming up very soon, such as the Lyndhurst Country Community Fair and Spring into Art at Newbridge plus there are many more to be finalised and promoted soon." said Mayor Ferguson.
The $25 million Reconnecting Regional NSW - Community Events Program is part of the $200 million Regional Recovery Package, designed to support economic and social recovery across regional NSW that will create new jobs and support community events, shows and festivals to boost tourism.
For further information, go to: www.regional.nsw.gov.au/CommunityEvents.
