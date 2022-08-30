Andrew Muir takes Director of Planning and Environment position for the next 12 months

Mr Andrew Muir has been appointed Director Planning and Environment at Blayney Shire Council for the next year.
Andrew has previously worked at Lithgow City Council for in excess of 30 years, occupying several senior management roles, with his most recent position being Director of Economic Development and Environment.
Andrew has also worked in various positions covering key function areas, including; Planning, Development, Building, Environment, Waste Management, Economic Development, Tourism, Operations, Water and Sewerage.
Andrew has been involved in local government his entire working life, starting straight from school in a Trainee Administrative position.
He occupied various clerical positions before applying for a Trainee Planner position and commencing studies in 1989.
From there, he became a qualified Planner and middle manager before moving into senior management.
During his time at Blayney Shire Council, Andrew hopes to contribute to the development control phase by promoting quality development.
Planning for future growth and development is always ongoing, and he can see further work on the horizon that he hopes to be involved in.
"There seems to be a lot of development activity happening or strategically being planned for, which is exciting for the region as a range of development activity should evolve into economic and employment opportunities and housing choices," Andrew said.
New to working in Blayney Shire, Andrew is looking forward to getting out around the Shire more and has so far enjoyed his experience.
"I haven't travelled to all parts of the shire yet but am keen to explore the villages as I think there is something special in small rural villages, each having their own unique heritage."
"The staff at Blayney Shire Council have been very welcoming, and when I pop into any shop, I always seem to get a smile."
Andrew has been appointed the role for 12 months, with the permanent Director role to be an open recruitment process, advertised next year.
