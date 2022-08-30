Blayney Chronicle
Andrew Muir takes Director of Planning and Environment position for the next 12 months

Updated August 30 2022 - 11:19pm, first published 11:00pm
Andrew Muir

Mr Andrew Muir has been appointed Director Planning and Environment at Blayney Shire Council for the next year.

