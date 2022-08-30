Blayney VIEW club celebrate 25 years with a High Tea in Millthorpe

The High Tea was held at the Millthorpe Museum and was to celebrate the 100th birthday of the Smith Family and the 25th birthday of the Blayney District VIEW Club.
It was attended by over 40 ladies and beautifully catered for by the Museum ladies.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
