Part two of Osman Street motel development to go ahead

An extraordinary Blayney Shire Council general meeting was held on Monday night, and it was indeed an extraordinary meeting.
There were five items listed for discussion including two development applications, one of which was the erection of a motel building and business signage at 62 Osman Street, the site of the former Blayney Bowling Club.
During the public forum that is held prior to every council meeting, opponent of the development Peter Ogilvie questioned possible conflicts of interest from councillors Newstead, Ewin, Somervaille and Reynolds as well as the new General Manager Mark Dicker.
Eventually mayor Scott Ferguson interjected and requested of Mr Ogilvie that he speak to the item itself.
Of greatest concern for Mr Ogilvie are the issues of silica dust, the lack of building compliance details, street visibility, asbestos in the old club building, the lack of safety procedures and soil removal occurring during building.
These questions were posed by Cr Reynolds who asked of the new Director of Planning Andrew Muir for the issues to be clarified.
"In relation to the potential of silica dust being brought to the site from another site, I suppose the simple answer to that is council is assessing this application on its merits and no, council wouldn't have a role there," he said.
As for the other issues raised by Mr Ogilvie, Mr Muir said that many of the on site matters would be taken on notice and looked at, including those of workplace safety.
Mr Dicker acknowledged that council has a role in compliance with the existing conditions of consent, but urged that any concerns be raised directly with council.
"It's paramount that they are raised directly to us when they're occurring. Down the track is no good." he said.
"There are well in excess of 100 conditions, from memory, on that original approval where we've had no other correspondence in terms of non-compliance on that site, to be quite honest.
"There have been correspondence from the applicant on a number of matters including a 5-10 exemption to renovate the exterior of the old former bowling club site and another 5-10 to take some trees out that were dead and dangerous.
"The key message is that if something is seen that is non-compliant that it's reported to us so that we can investigate."
Mr Ogilvie's concern about vehicle access and the risk to pedestrians was also echoed by Cr Reynolds who was reassured by Cr Newstead that there would be traffic calming devices installed and a stop sign placed at the exit.
The recommendation was passed unanimously by the council.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
