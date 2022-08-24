Are you The Voice? Do you have what it takes to rouse a crowd of fans to dizzying heights of auditory joy? Do you want to win some prizes for doing so?
On Friday September 2 at Club Millthorpe you'll get to do just that at the club's new and improved Karaoke night.
This time around the club is offering prizes for best male singer, best female singer and best duo, with the winner to be decided by the crowd.
The prizes will be baskets of goodies sourced from local businesses and tailored for each category.
Vocal coach and club director Alyson Laver said that it's not the quality of the singing that's important at Karaoke.
"It's always more fun when you're passionate," she said. "This is for those that like to sing in the shower to get people out there to clap for them."
The Karaoke will be provided by Kustom Karaoke & DJ from Molong and starts at 7.30pm
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
