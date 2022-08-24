Blayney shire's amenities and infrastructure are about to get a massive boost thanks to increased funding from the NSW Government's Resources from Regions program.
The Blayney LGA will be receiving $8,167,154 in Round Nine which is in addition to the $13,262,340 already received under previous rounds.
In Round Eight of Resources for Regions the completed projects included the CentrePoint Sport and Leisure Centre upgrade, the sealing of Carbine Road, the upgrade of Forest Reefs Road, Stage 2 of the Library Refurbishment and the Blayney Main Street Master Plan.
Blayney mayor Scott Ferguson said that the announcement of $8.1 million for council was one of the most significant ever made.
"This is extremely appreciated by our community and our council and we'd like to acknowledge the support of Paul Toole our state member and the state government for providing this program," he said.
The challenge now for Blayney council staff is to consider just where that money is to be allocated, but Cr Ferguson already knows where the community would like to see it spent.
"If there is one word that comes to mind, it's roads," he said. "The road network is suffering and we do have some great programs and strategies around our road network, and a fair proportion of this money potentially will be allocated repairing and upgrading them."
Apart from the endless repairs to roads Cr Ferguson said that council have a number of major community infrastructure projects that they would like to see brought in under the RfR funding.
"There is the Blayney Main Street Master Plan with some serious roadworks needed at the interface of the highway and the railway station," he said.
"Also the Millthorpe Main Street Plan has some projects in there we could look at but I think that the the majority of funds will be spent on upgrading and improving our roads."
Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said that across the state over $140 million will be delivered in Round Nine of the program.
"The mining and resources sector is the backbone of many regional communities and this $140 million will fund projects and programs such as beautifying main streets or upgrading critical road infrastructure," he said.
In recent years the methodology used to access RfR funding has gone from a competitive one to the current allocation model which Blayney General Manager Mark Dicker was grateful for.
"This model now sends money directly to those areas most affected by mining."
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
