Orange gallery calls for Blayney artists to submit works for annual exhibition

August 23 2022 - 10:00am
Installation view of Here/Now in February 2021. Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Orange Regional Gallery is calling for submissions from Blayney Shire artists for its annual Here/Now exhibition, which showcases the work of local artists from across the Central West.

Local News

