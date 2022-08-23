Orange gallery calls for Blayney artists to submit works for annual exhibition

Orange Regional Gallery is calling for submissions from Blayney Shire artists for its annual Here/Now exhibition, which showcases the work of local artists from across the Central West.
The exhibition will be held from Saturday 15 October to Sunday 13 November, with an official opening event on Friday 14 October.
Orange City Council's Services Policy Committee Chair, Cr Mel McDonell said the annual community exhibition was a highlight of the gallery's exhibition calendar and last year featured the work of more than 130 artists.
"This exhibition provides a great opportunity for a diverse range of local artists to have their work shown in the Orange Regional Gallery, in a wide variety of mediums," Cr McDonell said.
"It's hugely popular, not just with artists, but art-lovers across the Central West, and offers the chance for emerging artists and first-time exhibitors to have their works displayed alongside some of the region's most well-known artistic talents."
Entry is open to all artists over the age of 16 living in the local government areas of Orange, Bathurst, Blayney, Cabonne, Cowra, Forbes, Lachlan Shire, Lithgow, Oberon, Parkes and Weddin Shire.
The submission process is digital. Artists are encouraged to submit up to two new or recent works that have not been exhibited before, including digital images, via email. Gallery staff will select one work from each artist to be exhibited.
Submissions close on Sunday 11 September. Visit www.orange.nsw.gov.au/gallery for more information and to download a submission form.
Artists wishing to make a non-digital submission please call Claire Buchanan at the Gallery on 6393 8136.
