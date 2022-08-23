Blayney Chronicle
Watch

Oilsplus Cup grand final ends in a 21-21 tie with Molong Magpies and Coonabarabran Kookaburras declared joint-premiers

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
August 23 2022 - 6:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oilsplus Cup grand final highlights

Underwhelming yet incredibly thrilling.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.