It was Inner Wheel Blayney's 60th birthday on August 23 and a special luncheon was held at the Blayney Community Centre.
Special guests were Blayney Mayor Scott Ferguson and Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole.
Advertisement
READ ALSO:
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.