Tired of their large metal clothing bins being used as garbage cans, 18 months ago Vinnies began closing them down.
The result has been that rather than wasting time and resources sorting through piles of worn and unsuitable items of clothing, the volunteers at the Vinnies branch are now welcoming good quality clothes directly in the store.
Vinnies Blayney co-manager Wendy Crisp said that the store manages to provide their customers with clothing that is sourced predominantly from Blayney, although there is currently a real shortage of one particular item.
"The Blayney people have been fantastic," she said. "Nearly all the clothes in the store have been donated by people in Blayney.
"What we really need now are men's long pants. We could put in a call to the Orange warehouse and have some sent out, but we're always keen to have the locals bringing in good quality clothes that we can put on sale."
By good quality Mrs Crisp said that the clothing shouldn't have any rips or stains in the fabric. Nor should the fabric be overly faded.
"When we had the bins it was mostly junk that we would have to sort through," she said. Now it's much better quality. Mostly good stuff."
Vinnies is open from 9.30am to 3pm Monday to Friday.
