People come from around NSW to visit the exhibitions and take part in the art classes at the Platform Arts Hub Blayney, and the committee wants to hear from the Blayney Shire community about what activities, workshops and events that they want to see happening.
President Bradley Bradley said that a Community and Artist meeting at 3pm this Saturday August 27 will be an an opportunity to discover more about PAHB and what it has to offer.
"We'd like the community's input on how they want Platform to go forward, specifically what workshops or particular artists they'd like to see there," he said.
Mr Bradley said that the recent exhibitions by Kaelene Masters and Nyree Reynolds had been extremely well received by locals.
"There have also been a number of people who have travelled from Sydney and other regional areas to see the works of particular artists,' he said.
One of the workshops that is proving very popular are the life-drawing classes with visitors also taking time out in other parts of the shire as locations for their art.
"Artists have been coming up Sydney and regional areas to do other things in the region as well as attend the life-drawing classes," he said.
So popular are the life-drawing classes that in October a special exhibition will be held highlighting a selection of works from each class.
An Off The Wall exhibition, one where the artist sells their works directly to the collector and they then take the work home, rather than waiting for the exhibition to end, is another of the events they have planned.
There are also plans underway to work with Club Millthorpe to hold semi-regular paint and sip afternoons as a community fundraiser.
It's those types of community involvement with art that Mr Bradley would like to see discussed during Saturday's informal gathering at the Blayney Community Centre.
DETAILS: 3pm Saturday August 27 at Blayney Community Centre. Light refreshments available. RSVP platformblayney@gmail.com
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
