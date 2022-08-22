Blayney Chronicle
Home/News/Local News

Platform Arts Hub Blayney is moving along and is looking for community input

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated August 22 2022 - 5:06am, first published 1:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Bradley is keen to hear from the community about what they would like to see happening at Platform Arts Hub.

People come from around NSW to visit the exhibitions and take part in the art classes at the Platform Arts Hub Blayney, and the committee wants to hear from the Blayney Shire community about what activities, workshops and events that they want to see happening.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Logan

Mark Logan

Journalist

Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.

Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.