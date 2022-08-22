Blayney Council's solar plans to be reevaluated after signing windfarm agreement

Blayney Shire Council has joined 15 councils across Central NSW and the Riverina to secure a joint contract for the supply of electricity through renewable energy until 2030, coordinated by the Central NSW Joint Organisation.
The supplier is Iberdrola Australia, which owns the Bodangora Wind Farm near Wellington and the Flyers Creek Wind Farm being constructed west of Blayney.
Such is the continually changing nature of the renewable energy sector, Blayney Shire Council's solar farm plan for a site in the industrial area north of town will need to be reevaluated mayor Scott Ferguson said.
"Signing that agreement is great in the short-term and we're currently mid-way through progressing the DA for the solar farm," he said.
"Once we have that DA organised we'll be looking at what is the best way forward for the solar farm because in the last 18 months the original business plans that we were working on with our consultants has changed considerably.
"The price of energy was going down, now it's going back up, so the value add for a solar farm appears to be in having some sort of battery capacity which really wasn't on the table 18 months ago."
The original business plan was to use as much of the electricity as council could during the day and sell any access to a neighbouring council.
With the rapid development of battery storage solutions taking place, a system that supplies nearly all of council's electricity needs is possible.
Council's three biggest electricity users are the Sewerage Treatment Plant, CentrePoint Sports and Leisure Centre and the Works Depot. Each of these locations currently have solar arrays that reduce usage during the day, however when the sun's not shining the costs increase.
"If we have a battery we can either use the power to run CentrePoint and the sewerage plant at night, or sell it into the grid. They're just some of the options we'll need to look at."
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
