The old timber Four Mile Creek Road Bridge over Swallow Creek will be replaced with a concrete one.

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated August 17 2022 - 4:38am, first published 4:00am
The bridge across the Belubula River in Carcoar is the only major timber bridge left in Blayney Shire. It's not scheduled to be replaced. FILE PHOTO.

Apart from the bridge over the Belubula River in Carcoar, very soon there will not be one single timber bridge of any real substance left in the Blayney shire.

Local News

