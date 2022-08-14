When the Blayney Rams faced the Molong Magpies at King George Oval on August 6 they just weren't the same side that had stormed through the season undefeated.
Fast forward one week and at KGO that old Rams spirit was back on display.
Advertisement
The Coonabarabran Kookas however must have been able to smell the blood that Blayney spilt against Molong because the Kookas came out charged and slid across the mud in triumph beating the Rams 15-5.
So great was the Kookas fondness for taking the laws of rugby to the limit, and to hug the Blayney players in a somewhat aggravated manner, that the referee had to whip out the old yellow card on more than one occasion, sadly though the Rams were unable to take full advantage during each spell.
To say that conditions were a tad slippery is an understatement. KGO was holding up well, all things considered, but the intermittent drizzle throughout the game only added to the errors experienced by both sides.
The only palpable difference between each side, who both played a kicking game, much to the annoyance of the Ram's unofficial photographer, was that the Kookas were able to capitalise on the errors when they were close to the Rams try line.
With a converted try under their belt at half-time the Kookas were given a reality check early in the second half, when after one of their players was gifted a small square of yellow card and a ten minute rest, the Rams regrouped and Ben Willis managed to scrape over the line.
The conversion though went awry and the Kookas were once more able to keep the ball long enough, and not slip over, to cross the line in the corner for an unconverted try. They also added a penalty conversion to their tally.
The pressure that Connabarabran applied throughout the game was intense, as was their defence and with their 15-5 win have deservedly made their way to the grand final against Molong Magpies in Molong this Saturday at 2pm.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.