Blayney Chronicle
Home/News/Local News

Blayney Rams knocked out of Oilsplus Cup contention in a wet game against Connabarabran.

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated August 15 2022 - 2:53am, first published August 14 2022 - 11:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When the Blayney Rams faced the Molong Magpies at King George Oval on August 6 they just weren't the same side that had stormed through the season undefeated.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Logan

Mark Logan

Journalist

Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.

Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.