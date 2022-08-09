To say that we live in a youth obsessed culture is an understatement. From advertising through to Instagram influencers and Tik-Tok stars, our world is saturated with images of youth and beauty and people whose lives are expressed as being unique and special.
The characters portrayed in 'Extraordinary Lives,' the latest exhibition at Platform Arts Hub Blayney, each have a different story to tell, and they're all fascinating, and all from our elderly members.
Consisting of striking black and white portraits of residents at Lee Hostel, both their stories and images have been captured by photographer and masters student, Kaelene Masters.
"When I was working at Lee Hostel I was talking to some of the residents about their lives and then I began researching my paper on narrative gerontology for my master's degree," she said.
"I find people's lives fascinating, I have developed so much compassion and empathy through the process of listening to people's stories.
"I have heard stories from seemingly ordinary people who have lived incredible lives, these stories are often intertwined with tragedy, determination and moments of pure joy"
Ms. Masters is now calling out for more subjects to be a part of the project, and with the assistance of Maxi's Hair Salon owner Kelly Oxley, is offering a formal photographic portrait for members of the community who are retired or differently abled.
"We really want to continue this process and I love hearing from those people who are living on the fringe, who have less rights than other people," she said.
"We often hear from the managers and well-known people, but it's those people like Aileen who is a proud Aboriginal woman who remembers sleeping in a tent most of her life and remembers the smell of the rain on her tent and the birds calling in the morning."
From Orange to Bathurst and beyond, Ms. Masters is searching for more subjects to be a part of the project and is hopeful that a book will be able to be produced showcasing the incredible lives of ordinary people.
"The emphasis is hearing from people that we don't often hear from," she said. "All they have to do is contact the gallery and they will also receive a free photo of themselves."
CLICK ON THIS LINK: for the application form or contact the gallery on 0493 129 653 or email platformblayney@gmail.com
Details of the photoshoot are:
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
