Blayney Chronicle
Home/News/Local News

FMD and Lumpy Skin Disease the focus of biosecurity information session

Updated August 1 2022 - 4:56am, first published 4:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Biosecurity the focus of information session in Blayney this Friday

NSW Farmers is hosting an information session tackling the issues of foot and mouth disease, lumpy skin disease and biosecurity in Blayney this Friday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.