The July Blayney Shire Council ordinary general meeting was signiificant in more than one way on Monday night, and it wasn't just because the changerooms at King George Oval have nearly been completed.
That news was part of the director of infrastructure services monthly report penned by Grant Baker, who has accepted the position of general manager at Bland Shire Council.
Advertisement
According to the report both northern and southern change rooms have had the remaining laser light cladding installed, lights, plumbing and fixtures installed, and tiling completed.
Louvres at the back of the change rooms, and the privacy screen at the front will be the only outstanding works to be completed later in the month.
Works to start next week will be the disabled carpark and bitumen work carpark and in front of the change rooms.
Hopefully they may be operational for when the Blayney Bears and the Rams raise their respective championship trophies in triumphant celebration.
However they won't be crowding out the grandstand as that's still closed for the foreseeable future.
Also within the report there was notification that the Gallymont Road Bridge was open to traffic and that preliminary design work for Leabeater Bridge has been approved by the council engineers.
Mr Baker's final Blayney Shire Council meeting ended with the announcement that council had chosen a new general manager.
Who that is has not been publicly revealed, but an announcement will be made once the contract negotiations have been completed and the ink is dry.
Speaking on behalf of all the councillors, mayor Scott Ferguson acknowledged the work Mr Baker had done over the past 14 years.
"I'd really like to thank you for your efforts and work in making this such a successful council," he said. "On behalf of everyone here and the wider community I wish you every success and you'll make a wonderful general manager."
HAVE YOUR SAY:
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.