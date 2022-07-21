It's the last weekend of the regular season this weekend and both the Blayney and Millthorpe sides will be playing a double header with games on Saturday and Sunday.
All the juniors will be at home and following those matches over on Napier 1 at 1.15pm the seniors team will be taking on Cowra.
Millthorpe will be at Redmond Oval on Saturday at 1.15pm and 3.15pm.
On Sunday Blayney will be at Jack Brabham and Millthorpe 1 will be at Waratah and Millthorpe 2 will be at Jack Brabham.
SOCCER DAY
With work at Napier Oval complete and the club having its own dedicated ground, the Blayney Soccer Club will be holding a special day of soccer this Saturday.
But that's not all folks.
Once Blayney beats Cowra C grade at 3.15pm, an A grade match between Cowra Eagles and Waratah FC will be held at the ground.
The canteen will be open and there will be a bouncy castle and more to keep the young ones occupied.
Congratulations to our boys who represented both our club and Group 10 Junior Rugby League at the Carnival cluster held recently in Bathurst.
Our boys should be commended on the great skill, passion and sportsmanship they displayed, not to mention the awesome footy they played over their five games throughout the weekend.
Well done Harvey, Hayden and Cooper, you did yourselves and us proud.
Last Saturday was an 18-hole stableford event for the Monday Vets trophy.
Winner was Mick Bevan with 36pts, ahead of Nick Corbett on 34pts. B grade went to Kieran Patrick on 35pts.
Ball winners all with 33pts were Garry Keen, Jason Davis, Matt Lewis, Adrian Prosper, Rod Corbett and Tony Bowers.
Nearest the pin on the 6th/15th went to Tyler Keen with 150cm in A grade and Jordey Hobby with 755cm in B grade.
This Saturday we will be playing the 2nd round for the Elders Bank Trophy which will be played with Rod and Nick Corbett v Pete Neal and Gerry Davis, and Tony Gannon and Tyler Keen v Gav and Jessy Cheney.
We are also playing an 18 hole Stableford event for Paul and Garry Keen's Trophy the following Saturday will be a 18 hole Stableford event for the Central Motel Trophy.
All members and social golfers are reminded to please carry a sand bucket to fill your divots and also to repair ball marks on the greens.
The Blayney Rams are entering the final week of the season with a tidy 19-14 win against Molong under their belt.
Molong poured everything into their game and although they had a hometown advantage the Magpies didn't manage to get through the Ram's defensive line.
On Saturday the Rams will be away again, this time in Wellington against a solid Redback side that are sitting nicely in fourth place.
The dark horse are Geurie who could pull out a few big guns when the quarter finals begin on July 30.
