Blayney Chronicle

A big weekend for soccer in Blayney this Saturday

Updated July 21 2022 - 7:46am, first published 6:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

C grade senior soccer

It's the last weekend of the regular season this weekend and both the Blayney and Millthorpe sides will be playing a double header with games on Saturday and Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.