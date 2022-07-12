Blayney Chronicle

James Sawdy's Long Track campaign is going well.

Updated July 12 2022 - 1:35am, first published 1:09am
James Sawdy's Long Track campaign is going well. Photo: Courtesy of Nic Pics NSW

It's certainly been a busy first half of the year for James Sawdy, as he has travelled around the state of NSW contesting Long Track events in readiness for his Australian Title defence in the 250cc category later in the year.

