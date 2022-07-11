YOUR SAY: Reopen Blayney to Demondrille line

Once again the Main Western rail line is closed,causing major disruptions to both passenger and freight services to and from the Central West.
Whilst it may not help all passenger sevices, the reopening of the Blayney-Demondrille rail line be a major benefit to the freight services to and from the Central West, with added bonus of removing some heavy transports from the Mid Western Highway.
I am therefore calling for NSW State Government to immediately release funds to reopen the Blayney-Demondrille line.
Kevin W Thrupp - WOODSTOCK
