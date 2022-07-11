Blayney Chronicle
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Reopen Blayney to Demondrille line

Updated July 11 2022 - 12:53am, first published 12:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Part of the Blayney to Demondrille line in Lyndhurst after flooding in 2020.

Once again the Main Western rail line is closed,causing major disruptions to both passenger and freight services to and from the Central West.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.