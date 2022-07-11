"WE'VE got to have it" - that determined and adamant opinion of Group 10 president Linore Zamparini has helped ensure representative clashes against Group 11 will proceed this season.
It's been confirmed that the under 18, league tag and senior representative games will be played on September 17, with Group 11 to host.
When the draw for the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership, a competition which combines Group 10 and Group 11's first grade sides, was finally revealed after more than 60 drafts, no time slot was allocated for the representative clashes.
But Zamparini wanted to see the Western region games go ahead in 2022 so worked to make it happen.
"It will go ahead, we've got to have it," Zamparini said.
"We always push for it, Group 11 are always a little bit 'I don't know', but we always like to have it. It just gives our players something else to go for.
"I think it's very important, it's that rivalry. I know we play them each week now, or every other week in the Peter McDonald Premiership, but it's the next level and something good to tick off, especially for the juniors.
"So yeah I'm keen for it, a lot of players are keen for it and I think it will be a great day."
Last year the fixtures were played at Lithgow in May, with Group 10 enjoying a clean sweep of all three games.
The under 18s posted a comprehensive 42-10 victory and the Group 10 league tag side made it eight consecutive Western crowns thanks to a 44-4 victory against Group 11.
In first grade Group 10 produced a brilliant defensive performance to hold off a more experienced Group 11 outfit.
The 20-6 win made it three wins in succession for Group 10 in the senior fixture, having also prevailed in 2019 (22-14) and 2018 (40-28).
That afternoon in Lithgow rates highly on the list of Zamparini's highlights during his tenure as Group 10 boss.
"It is right up there, we travelled down to Lithgow and we got the three grades up. Look you go in there thinking that's what you want to do but it rarely happens, if you get one it's a great day, if you get three it's a terrific day," he said.
"We probably were underdogs [in 18s and seniors], probably Group 11 would've looked at it that way too, thinking that they only had to turn up and would win.
"I think where the difference was, we had the young fellas in there and girls, they had something to play for, they strove for it and they got it."
Zamparini is aware that Group 10 may need to rely on young guns again this year given the scheduling of the fixtures.
They will be played two weeks after the Peter McDonald Premiership grand final.
For those players from clubs not involved in the finals series, it will be six weeks after their last match.
"It's a shame, we would've preferred to have it around June, but we just fit it in were we could and hopefully we'll get the bragging rights for another 12 months," Zamparini said.
"It will be tough, there are a lot of passionate players that really love to play in that match, but it will be tough, particularly when the competition is finished.
"Look if we end up with a heap of juniors, up and comers, it will be good too.
"If the experienced blokes want to have a bit more of a rest and get ready for the next season, then we can make our own champions."
Though not ideal, Zamparini said that Group officials made the decision about the date with confidence players would throw their support behind the move.
That the games will also be used in the selection process for 2023 Western Rams sides should be a motivator.
"I think you've got to make a decision and be positive and the players will just follow it," Zamparini said.
"I think if we put it out there we'd get 50 different ideas, but if we make a decision and say we're going to run with it, players will get on board and go with it."
The venue for the fixtures is yet to be confirmed, but a Group 11 club will be host for the Saturday, September 17, games.
