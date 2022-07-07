Blayney Chronicle
Home/News/Local News

Blayney High School students secure early entry into university

Updated July 7 2022 - 1:25am, first published 1:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blayney High School Year 12 student Charlotte Crome, pictured with her winning entry in the Youth Textures of One competition, has gained early entry into CSU to study Bachelor of Education (Early Childhood and Primary).

The shool year is only half way through but a slew of students from Blayney High School have already gained early entry into their chosen courses at university.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.