Blayney High School students secure early entry into university

The shool year is only half way through but a slew of students from Blayney High School have already gained early entry into their chosen courses at university.
Charles Sturt University is the university of choice for four of the six students that received offers during the last term.
Harry Taylor, Charlotte Crome, Tayla Hildenbeutel and Hayley Speirs have all been accepted by CSU with George Woods going to Billy Blue College of Design and and Jozzlen Edwards to the Australian Institute of Music.
Careers Adviser from Blayney High School Mr Clint Giddings encouraged his students to apply for the Charles Sturt Advantage program.
"Our students are well rounded people who deserve to be rewarded for their application to school and for their involvement in extracurricular activities," Mr Giddings said.
"They were over the moon to have a course offer, regardless of whether it was their first preference or further down the list."
Year 12 student from Blayney High School Charlotte Crome accepted an offer to study a Bachelor of Education (Early Childhood and Primary) in the Charles Sturt School of Education.
"It gave me a sense of relief that I had a pathway into university without having to rely on my HSC assessments and exam results," Ms Crome said.
"I felt excited that it would be a stepping-stone into the career I desired."
The Charles Sturt Advantage program focuses on students' Year 11 results and recognises their soft skills, such as emotional intelligence, empathy and communication skills, teamwork, resilience, and a commitment to the Charles Sturt ethos of 'creating a world worth living in'
Associate Director of Admissions in the Charles Sturt Division of Students Mr Peter Greening said the demand for early entry was growing nationwide.
"More students are wanting to secure their university education earlier which is exactly what the Charles Sturt Advantage program has to offer," Mr Greening said.
"Our admission process under this program gives high-school students a jump on their careers, offering both on-campus and online modes of university study."
