There was wind, rain, mist and a lack of sunshine but none of that deterred the teams of students from the University of Technolgy Sydney's Big Lift program on Sunday.
Spread across Millthorpe and Carcoar the 80 students came with shovels, hoes and a spirit of generosity to help maintain some existing projects.
Advertisement
Based on the principle of 'paying it forward' the students spent a day and night in Millthorpe when the weather was at its worst.
READ ALSO:
The students thanked the Millthorpe Public School hall for providing a warm hall for them to camp in and the Millthorpe Bowling Club for the dining room/kitchen.
At the Millthorpe Edible Garden the weather didn't deter them, so a brave group joined them in digging up the weeds, spreading mulch and then filling the herb spiral with the soil that was donated by ANL.
Completed with laughs and enthusiasm during downfalls of rain and wind the student's work was rewarded with home baked goodies and warm cups of tea.
MEGS members usually will pull the pin when the conditions are as unpleasant as they were on Sunday, however they all agreed that they had learned to garden in rain and freezing temperatures.
Other locations where they worked were Convent Lane, Mill Green, the cemetery, Richard's Lane and the skate park.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.