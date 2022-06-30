Neatly tucked away along the banks of the Belubula River in Carcoar is a three acre property that keeps the Howarth family in not only fresh produce, but also in soap and candles.
Joanne Howarth has been developing the family block of land using permaculture principles that she says go beyond just what to plant and when.
"Permaculture is much more than just gardening," she said. "It's a way of life. It's a set of principles that you can apply to anything from the way you set your house up to making your business more sustainable."
To help others further explore permaculture Joanne is developing classes in taking those principles into the home.
"Candles for instance are often a petroleum based wax with and have artificial fragrances in them and actually quite a harmful product, where if you use beeswax and essential oils it's a much more natural product,' she said.
This Sunday in her studio in Carcoar Joanne will be holding a soap-making workshop for those looking learn how to make soap from natural fats, oils, raw milk, honey and other natural ingredients.
"Its obviously better for your health to be using natural products on your skin that only contain ingredients that you know and have control over," she said. "If you or someone in your family suffer from skin issues you can formulate your own nourishing range of products to suit you, by cutting out hidden aditives and chemicals this can help ease or even fix your skin problems completely."
See more at https://www.thegreenpermaculture.com/
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
