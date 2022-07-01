Drop in to discuss next stage of our MPS revamp

The Blayney community is invited to attend information sessions to learn more about the early planning and the process for the Blayney Multipurpose Service (MPS) Redevelopment.
The community information sessions will be hosted online as well as face-to-face drop-in sessions, as follows:
The scope of the Blayney MPS redevelopment will be identified as part of the planning, to determine the most suitable outcome that best meets the needs of the Blayney community.
There will be opportunities for the community to have their input to shape the redevelopment throughout the planning and design for the project, and the community will continue to be updated.
Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said the Multipurpose Service Program is part of the NSW government's record $11.9 billion investment in health infrastructure over four years to 2025-26, with nearly a third of the capital allocation in this financial year going towards regional and rural health facilities.
"The Blayney MPS is one of many health infrastructure projects in the region that will serve the local community including the Blayney Ambulance Station which is currently undergoing a refurbishment and expected to be completed in the coming months," Mr Toole said.
