CHS VOLLEYBALL:
Both the girls and boys teams did Blayney High School proud at the Western Region Volleyball Championships in Bathurst.
The girls played well throughout the day, displaying great spirit and sportsmanship, winning their way through to the semi- final. Unfortunately they went down to Kelso High in a tough match. Great effort girls!
The boys were crowned Western Region Champions winning all of their games and beating Kelso High for the first time in 15 years! Congratulations boys and good luck at the State Schools Championships to be held Week 1 of Term 3.
BLAYNEY GOLF CLUB:
Last Saturday we played a 18 hole Stableford event for the Blayney Stihl Shop Trophy our winner was Mick Tyrrell with a great score of 40pts.
A/Grade R/U Tyler Keen 37pts.
B/Grade R/U Ian Hobby 39pts.
Ball comp winners were Keith Kearney 36pts.
Garry Keen 34pt.
Gavin Marks and Donny Eves 33pts.
Tony Smith and Struan Pearce 32pts.
Nearest the pin 9th/18th.
A/Grade Jason Davis 150cm.
B/Grade Gavin Marks 635cm.
This Saturday we will be playing the Qualifying round for the Banks Trophy sponsored by Elders Rural Bank also we are playing an 18 hole 2BBB Stroke event for Quality Building Supply Trophy.
Saturday 2nd July will be our Monthly Medal sponsored by Newmans Fuel and a 18 Hole Stroke event for Mick Tyrrell's Trophy.
Don't forget our inside working bee this Sunday starting at 8.00am and remember to book your table for the Curry and Karaoke night on the 23/07/22 a warm night guaranteed.
MILLTHORPE TIGERS:
This past Saturday Millthorpe 1 and Millthorpe 2 both played at Redmond Oval.
We were greeted with a beautiful winter's day ideal for football.
Our Millthorpe 1 team came up against Cowra in the first game. Millthorpe 1 started out of the blocks fast getting an early goal to Nathan Wells.
Millthorpe held on to take a 1-0 lead at half time. In the second half Millthorpe 1 played some nice flowing Football which lead to Adam Clarke finding space and cracking a long shot into the top corner to make it 2-0. The last of Millthorpe's goals came from a break down the left hand side by Tom Cooper who then played a fantastic square ball which was finished by Darcy Ryan. The result finished 3-0 to Millthorpe 1.
The second game of the afternoon was Millthorpe 2 vs Waratahs Old boys. Unfortunately for Millthorpe 2 Waratahs were red hot from the first whistle, running out comfortable 7-0 victors. Whilst Millthorpe did have a few chances just weren't quite able to apply the finishing touches.
This weekend both teams are away. Millthorpe 1 play at Jack Brabham at 3:15 whilst Millthorpe 2 are in Cowra at 1.15pm.
Thanks again to Robanco for the meat trays after our home games and ongoing support. Also to The Millthorpe Hotel for having us every week after our games.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
