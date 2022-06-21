Millthorpe held on to take a 1-0 lead at half time. In the second half Millthorpe 1 played some nice flowing Football which lead to Adam Clarke finding space and cracking a long shot into the top corner to make it 2-0. The last of Millthorpe's goals came from a break down the left hand side by Tom Cooper who then played a fantastic square ball which was finished by Darcy Ryan. The result finished 3-0 to Millthorpe 1.