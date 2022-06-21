Blayney Chronicle
Blayney Junior Soccer hit Napier Oval with a splash

Mark Logan
Mark Logan
Updated June 21 2022 - 5:36am, first published 5:02am
The sun was shining but the boots were muddy at Napier Oval last Saturday morning when Blayney Junior Soccer played their at home games.

Mark Logan

Mark Logan

Journalist

Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.

