LETTERS: Thanks Blayney for supporting Royce Simmons

Updated June 20 2022 - 2:19am, first published 1:57am
I would like to thank the people of Blayney for supporting and cheering on Royce Simmons, a former rugby league and Penrith Panthers player, who recently walked 300km in just 11 days. In doing so, Royce raised an extraordinary $650,000 to support the Dementia Australia Research Foundation (DARF).

