Over the long weekend our 15s and 17s Blayney rep netball sides travelled to Camden to compete with teams from all over NSW in the Hart Senior State Titles.
It was an achievement in itself for Blayney to get two sides to Sydney as the rep season navigated it's way through COVID and sickness.
The 15s and 17s played 18 and 19 games respectively over the weekend and were also pushed up to division 3 and played some really great, tough and competitive netball.
The first two competition days the players were faced with high wind gusts and thankfully on day 3 the wind settled making for more enjoyable and high level netball.
The quality of netball and sportsmanship from our Blayney girls was second to none and we also had no major injuries.
The two teams will now merge next rep season as the 17s age division will be eligible for both ages and hopefully we can run a development side as well as a State Titles side which will be a first for Blayney Netball.
With rep netball still very much alive in Blayney we had 6 rep teams including 11s development, 12s, 13s, 14s, 15s & 17s who all competed at regional rep carnivals earlier in the year, a phenomenal effort for a small country town and club.
We would like to wish our 14's rep side good luck for their Junior State Titles campaign to be held on July 2 to 4 at Baulkham Hills.
