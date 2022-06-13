Sports club news from around the Blayney Shire

BLAYNEY GOLF CLUB:
Last Saturday we played an 18 hole Stableford event for for the Club Trophy our winner was Danny Stammers with 32pts.
Advertisement
A/Grade R/U was Tony Smith with 31pts on a C/B.
B/Grade Matt Lewis 28pts.
Ball comp winners were Nick Corbett and Tony Gannon with 31pts, Mick Tyrell 30pts and Gav Cheney with 27pts on a C/B.
Nearest the pin 6th/15th.
A/Grade Mr Nobody.
B/Grade Gav Cheney 370cm.
This Saturday we are playing an 18 hole Stableford event for the Blayney Stihl trophy.
Also working bee for in-house clean up on Sunday 26/06 starting 8:00. Don't forget our curry night & karaoke on Sat 23/07.
The following Saturday is the qualifying round for the Elders Rural Bank Trophy and an 18 hole Stableford event for the Quality Builders Supply Trophy.
BLAYNEY BEARS:
This Sunday the Blayney Bears will be up against Cowra at King George Oval and they'll be looking for a chance to relive their round five 18-10 win.
Cowra though are sitting at fifth place on the ladder with four points and to keep any hopes of getting into the finals series the Magpies will need to ace it up if they want to equal Blayney's six points.
Blayney have played five games and have won three but even if the Magpies pull off a win, the Bears will be well ahead on the for and against tally.
This Sunday the Blayney Juniors under 6 side will be playing at 12pm with the big kids running on at 1pm.
BLAYNEY RAMS:
This Saturday the Blayney Rams will be travelling to Geurie to and the trip there may be the smoothest part of the day.
Geurie are sitting at third place on the ladder and are renown for pulling a few surprises out of the bag.
Advertisement
They're a solid team that may lack some of the finesse of other teams, but when they come steaming at you, just hope that someone has your back.
ODFA FOOTBALL:
This Saturday Blayney will need to travel to Jack Brabham (17) in Orange to face Orange CYMS whilst Millthorpe 1 and 2 are playing at home at Redmond Oval.
On the ladder Blayney is sitting at 10th place with 16 points, Millthorpe 2 is leading the local ladder at 5th place with 25 points and Millthorpe 1 are just a wee bit behind with 24 points.
The top five are, in descending order, Cowra, Ex-Services, Barnies Utd, CYMS and Millthorpe 2.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.