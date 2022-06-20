Regis community grants are open for application

Are you a member of a community group or organisation and could do with a helping hand?
If so now's the time to put pen to paper and complete an application for the Regis Resources Community Investment Program.
Advertisement
The June 2022 round provides for grants up to $1000, for eligible groups and organisations to provide a lasting foundation for the community in which they operate.
Key focus areas for the grants are:
President of the Blayney Men's Shed Ian Tooke said that the community grants have helped the shed to buy important resources that they otherwise wouldn't have.
Forms are available from nsw_enquiries@regisresources.com. If you need a hard copy of the form, drop in to their office at 57 Adelaide St to collect one.
Applications close on Friday 24 June and can be returned to the Regis office.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.