Blayney Chronicle
Home/News/Local News

New events in Blayney shire lodged for funding support

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated June 8 2022 - 5:17am, first published 12:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Royal Hotel in Mandurama could become the home of a new Country Music Month Muster in November if a funding application is successful. Photo: Contributed

Were you in Blayney in the 80s? If so you may be excited to hear that a new event called just that 'Blayney in the 80s' could well be coming to town.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Logan

Mark Logan

Journalist

Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.

Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.