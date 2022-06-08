Were you in Blayney in the 80s? If so you may be excited to hear that a new event called just that 'Blayney in the 80s' could well be coming to town.
That event with 12 others have been lodged with the Reconnecting Regional NSW Community Event Fund to be held between July 2022 and March 2023.
The purpose of the funding is to develop regional events that have the potential of becoming permanent fixtures on the Blayney shire calendar.
The events submitted are:
Submissions were reviewed by council based on an appeal to a broad market, expected attendance, ability to be delivered within the allocated budget, ability to evolve into an annual event and the appeal to the community and potential tourists while ensuring spread across the shire.
Blayney Shire councillor Bruce Reynolds said that it was a fantastic mix of events that have been proposed.
"It's pretty much all the sections of the Blayney Shire that's represented with only Carcoar not putting in an application," he said.
"It's a good range from young and old and everyone in between.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
