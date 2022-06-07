CLUB NEWS: All the news from our local sports clubs

BLAYNEY GOLF CLUB:
Last Saturday we played our Monthly Medal sponsored by Newman's Fuel and an 18 hole Stroke event for Dave Hadlow's Trophy.
Advertisement
Toby Tyrell was our winner with 68pts.
A/Grade R/U Jason Davis 69pts.
B/Grade R/U Dale Salter 70pts.
Ball winners were Gav Cheney 71pt and Tony Gannon 72pts.
Nearest the pin 6th/15th.
A/Grade Mick Tyrell 388cm.
B/Grade Oscar Cassel 367cm.
This Saturday we are playing an 18 hole Stableford Event for the Club Trophy.
Saturday 18th 18 hole Stableford event for the Blayney Stihl Shop Trophy.
BLAYNEY BEARS:
After getting a touch up from the Mudgee Dragons the week before, the Blayney Bears passed the concept on to the Orange Hawks beating them by a whopping 40 points in a 50-10 walk around King George Oval.
Blayney scored nine tries with Aiden Nunn adding two to his season's tally with Dylan Marmion, Ryan Simmons, Jake Crooks, Aden prosper, Wylie Sutton and Will Mackie each crossing the line.
The Bears have recombobulated the draw this week and have moved their bye weekend forward. This means that the scheduled match against Cowra will now be moved into later in the draw.
BLAYNEY RAMS:
It was the 2021 Grand Final replay last Saturday and with both teams being undefeated at the start of the match, it was Blayney who kept that title by kicking into gear in the second half coming home at home with a 19-5 win.
At half time the Rams were only two points ahead of the Magpies 7-5, but with the crowd shivering and cheering from the forecourt they pulled away in the second half.
This weekend the Rams have a bye and will be playing away in Geurie on the 18th.
Advertisement
ODFA C GRADE:
It was a mixed weekend of football for the shire's three C-grade teams with Millthorpe 2 playing Barnies Utd at Jack Brabham on Friday night.
Millthorpe 2 went down 3-1 against the Barnies but on Sunday during a catch up round Blayney hit the back of the net five times in a conclusive win against KWS.
Millthorpe 1 had the bye and this weekend all the sides will be having a well earned break.
BLAYNEY NETBALL:
A great day out for some Blayney netball players watching the Swifts play the Fever in Sydney.
Advertisement
Unfortunately the Swifts went down by only one goal.
We hope you all had a wonderful day and enjoyed watching these amazing players.
The day was organised by Manager Bec Owen for the Blayney rep 13's side along with assistant Coach Amy Corbett. What an awesome experience for you all.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.