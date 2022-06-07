Blayney Chronicle

Former Bears and Rams player Ian McGregor to represent NSW at the gridiron national championships

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated June 7 2022 - 11:22pm, first published 11:14pm
HUDDLE UP: Ian McGregor plays for the Nepean Ducks in the Gridiron NSW Competition and will be stepping it up a notch when he represents his home state. Photo: JUDE KEOGH.

Ian McGregor will line up against the best gridiron players in the country after being selected to represent NSW at next year's national championships.

