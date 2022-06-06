Blayney Chronicle
Neville multi-purpose court is ready for action

By Paul Toole
Updated June 6 2022 - 6:39am, first published 6:25am
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole at the new multi-purpose court with Blayney Shire Council Staff.

The village of Neville is now home to a brand-new multi-purpose sports courts complete with tennis nets and basketball hoops.

