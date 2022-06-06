The village of Neville is now home to a brand-new multi-purpose sports courts complete with tennis nets and basketball hoops.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole met with local councillors and staff from Blayney Shire Council to inspect the new $250,000 facility.
"This facility is certainly a welcomed addition that people of all ages can use, especially due to the different courts adding a variety of recreational activities for the residents of Neville," Mr Toole said.
In 2019 Mr Toole announced a NSW Government grant for the construction of multi-purpose sports courts on a vacant block of land next to the local War Memorial Park.
"The project was managed by Blayney Shire Council using local contractors and features a user-friendly rebound material over the concrete slab," he said.
"Included in the initiative is line marking for both tennis and basketball, with the aim of having a travelling tennis coach hold clinics at the new facility.
"The courts will add to the current playground and showground facilities and fill a gap in activities, especially for the village's youth."
The new multi-purpose sports courts follows upgrades at Neville including a new amenities block ($50,000) in the War Memorial Park, funding for the establishment of an equestrian facility at the local showground to cater for a multitude of equine disciplines ($30,000) and electrical system upgrades at the showground ($20,000).
