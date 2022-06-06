Amendment report is all about the water issues at McPhillamy's Gold Project

Regis Resources Limited, the company behind the McPhillamy's Gold Project north of Blayney, has lodged an Amendment Report for the project.
Regis submitted the McPhillamys Gold Project Environmental Impact Statement in 2019 and followed with the McPhillamys Gold Project Amendment Report in 2020 to incorporate project changes that were submitted in regards to the original EIS.
For over 18 months that amended project has been under the scrutiny of the Department of Planning and Environment - Water and this latest amendment report is in response to the department's concerns regarding the mine site water management system.
A Regis spokesperson said that the amendments respond to changes suggested by DPE-Water, to maximise the amount of clean water diverted around the mine site .
"The changes to the site water management system improve the environmental outcomes of the project by decreasing the footprint of the mine site and increasing the amount of clean water diverted around the site and back into the Belubula," she said.
"The proposed amendments to the mine site water management system would maximise the amount of clean water being diverted around the mine site, resulting in an additional 32 hectares of undisturbed catchment being diverted around the mine site into the Belubula River."
The proposed amendments include the consolidation of the raw water management facilities, including the removal of the Construction Water Management Facility (CWMF) and the construction and operation of a clean water diversion system around the Raw Water Management Facility (RWMF)
It would also see the construction and operation of a clean water diversion system around the Main Water Management Facility (MWMF).
"The Construction Water Management Facility was removed because the other water management facilities (raw water management and main water management facilities) would be constructed sooner, therefore removing the need for a separate one just for construction," the spokesperson said.
Other sections of the amendment report include a revised Mining Lease Application (MLA) 574 boundary, a revised alignment of a section of the northern option of the water supply pipeline and a revised location of the Mount Piper Power Station water supply pipeline connection point.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
