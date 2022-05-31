Working Equitation clinic a big success in Blayney

Central Tablelands Working Equitation members were in the majority recently at the Tiago Alves clinic held at the Blayney Equestrian and Livestock Indoor arena last week.
Tiago is a rising star in the fast growing equestrian sport of Working Equitation. He is on track to be selected for the Portuguese team competing at the WAWE world championships in July 2022 in France.
Tiago spent 3 days coaching the lucky participants in Blayney then travelling and spending a further 3 days helping riders in Cobbity.
At the age of 12 Tiago was the Under 16 National Champion of Portugal in Working Equitation and since that time has competed at the highest level competitions both in Working Equitation and Dressage throughout Europe. He regularly instructs in Working Equitation in Mexico, Italy and the Czech Republic.
As Working Equitation is a Dressage based sport Tiago worked on the dressage skills required for the Maneability phase. His attention to detail and uncompromising approach to the technical facets each obstacle requires resulted in beautiful work achieved by the riders. Tiago's wealth of knowledge and experience in this sport is exactly what the higher level riders needed, especially those who are aiming to compete at the next World Championships in 2024.
Working Equitation is a reasonably new sport in Australia. Having access to a coach of this calibre was a wonderful opportunity and one which we hope to replicate soon. CTWEQ members took full advantage of the clinic with only 2 riders not being local. The Blayney Equestrian and Livestock Indoor arena compared well to arenas in which he has coached overseas. We are indeed fortunate to have this great facility in the Central Tablelands.
On returning to Portugal Tiago has one more qualifying competition this weekend before the Portuguese team is selected. All the Australian clinic participants will be cheering from afar if he is selected and will be keenly watching the World Championships for his results. We certainly hope to see Tiago back with us early in 2023.
