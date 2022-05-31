Blayney Chronicle

Working Equitation clinic a big success in Blayney

Updated May 31 2022 - 5:42am, first published 5:19am
Central Tablelands Working Equitation members were in the majority recently at the Tiago Alves clinic held at the Blayney Equestrian and Livestock Indoor arena last week.

