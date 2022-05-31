Working Equitation clinic a big success in Blayney

Working Equitation is a reasonably new sport in Australia. Having access to a coach of this calibre was a wonderful opportunity and one which we hope to replicate soon. CTWEQ members took full advantage of the clinic with only 2 riders not being local. The Blayney Equestrian and Livestock Indoor arena compared well to arenas in which he has coached overseas. We are indeed fortunate to have this great facility in the Central Tablelands.