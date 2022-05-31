LYNDHURST GOLF CLUB
Sunday May 29 saw the monthly Ambrose competition, at Lyndhurst Golf Club. Despite the miserable conditions, there was a fantastic role up for the two person (9 hole) Ambrose. Players travelled from Bathurst, Cowra and in between.
The fairways looked exceptional and the special attention Bill Marmion paid to the greens was a absolute credit to him.
The scores were,
Looking forward to seeing you all at our next comp, Sunday the 26th of June
BLAYNEY GOLF CLUB
Last Saturday we played an 18 Stableford event for Blayney Motor's Trophy.
This Saturday we will be playing in some very cool weather so rug up boys, I reckon Bowser will even have long trousers and a jumper on for our Monthly Medal sponsored by Newmans Fuel and also playing an 18 hole Stroke event for Dave Hadlow's Trophy.
The following Saturday will be an 18 hole Stableford event for the Club Trophy.
