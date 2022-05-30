Amelia's ARTEXPRESS work goes world wide

When former Blayney High School student Amelia Medbury's art work "Perspectives of a Negative Space" was chosen to be a part of ARTEXPRESS last year, the inspiration came from some of those quiet moments in our life when we're unencumbered by the demands of the electronic age.
Now in a slight piece of irony her work has been chosen as part of the ARTEXPRESS Virtual 2022 to allow her work to be seen by the entire world.
Advertisement
The exhibition features bodies of work by 52 accomplished visual arts students from across all school sectors and regions of NSW.
READ ALSO:
Now in its third year, the exhibition uses world-leading 3D technology to create an authentic gallery experience in the virtual world where viewers can "walk" around artworks and virtually lift them up.
Amelia said in her description of the work that it represents the negative space between social performance and duty.
'It explores themes of feminism, domestic stereotypes and mental illness indirectly by using a private setting where a person is often left to their own thoughts and prospects of nihilism, self-realisation and physical detachment,' it reads.
The gallery can be found at https://artexpress.vr.artsunit.nsw.edu.au/2022/
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.