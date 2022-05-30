Blayney Chronicle
Home/News/Local News

Amelia Medbury's ARTEXPRESS work goes world wide

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated May 30 2022 - 7:09am, first published 6:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amelia's ARTEXPRESS work goes world wide

When former Blayney High School student Amelia Medbury's art work "Perspectives of a Negative Space" was chosen to be a part of ARTEXPRESS last year, the inspiration came from some of those quiet moments in our life when we're unencumbered by the demands of the electronic age.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Logan

Mark Logan

Journalist

Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.

Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.