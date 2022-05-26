news, local-news,

A man and woman have been charged following a joint investigation into multiple break-ins, pursuits and ram raids. Chifley Police District Criminal Investigations Team and Region Enforcement Squad established Strike Force Nagari in May 2022, to investigate multiple reported break-ins, pursuits and ram raids throughout Canowindra, Cowra, Blayney and Woodstock areas. Officers from The Hume Police District established Strike Force Tibbin in the month prior to investigate a pursuit and ram raid involving stolen vehicles throughout the Stockinbingal, Temora and Young areas. Investigators from Chifley and Hume then combined forces to investigate the alleged property and traffic-related offences occurring on the border of the two police districts. Following inquiries, officers executed a search warrant at a home on Thomas Street, Cowra, about 11.15am on Tuesday May 24, where they seized items alleged to be stolen. A 37-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were arrested at the scene and taken to Cowra Police Station. The man was charged with three counts of aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence in company-steal, three counts of aggravated break and enter dwelling in company steal, take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, two counts of be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner, damage property by fire/explosion and three counts of dishonestly obtain property by deception. He was refused bail to appear at Bathurst Local Court on May 25. The woman was charged with two counts of aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence in company-steal, and dishonestly obtain property by deception. She was given conditional bail to appear at Cowra Local Court on June 8.

