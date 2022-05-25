This is a commercial partnership with Sun City Air.



The Australian summer can be unbearable, and the only solution to not melting away is a good quality, functioning air conditioning (AC).

The cost of air conditioning installation in brisbane should not break your bank just to stay cool.

Which Air Conditioning Is Best for Me?

When looking for an air conditioner for your home or business, it is essential to find out what type of air conditioner is best for your space and, most importantly, your budget.

There are three main types of air conditioners to look out for, namely:

Portable Air Conditioners

Split Air Conditioners

Ducted Air Conditioners

Portable air conditioners

These are pretty self-explanatory and mean that you can move them around within your space. It can be plugged into an electrical socket, and it will work. Often very small and can only be used in a single room or small space.

Depending on the make and model, these portable air conditioners can cost between $150 to $500. It also does not require any specialised installation. So you will be cutting down on installation and labour costs.

Split systems

These are the most common type of air conditioners. It has a unit installed inside your space while the compressor is installed on the outside of the building.

This is a more complicated set-up and most definitely requires specialised installation. To purchase split systems can cost between $600 to $750, and this price usually is a per room/space price making it an expensive choice.

Ducted air conditioners

These are the most complicated types to install and insert into either the wall or ceiling of your space so that they have a seamless appearance. These can be installed throughout your home or office space and controlled separately.

These can cost up to $5,500 to purchase. Installation costs can cost between $6,000 to $12,000.

How much do air conditioner installers charge?

Once you've decided on the type of air conditioner, its size, and how many you'll need to install, you will need to consider the installation costs since you will need to add them to your purchase price.

Sun City Air guarantees a professional experience, with each of its installers well equipped with the required tools to do their work.

Installers usually charge clients an hourly cost, depending on a few factors. You can expect to pay $60 to $110 per hour for home ACs and $80 to $140 for commercial ACs.

The installation cost is going to depend on a few factors:

The size of the air AC

The amount of ACs needed to be installed

The number of cables needed

The amount of cable ducting needed

Meter board upgrade (if necessary)

Access issues to your home or office

Cost of an air conditioning unit in Australia

Here's a quick breakdown of how the cost of an air conditioning unit in Australia depends on the features of the product. The air conditioning unit is the most important aspect of your set-up. It can cost anywhere from $500 to $1,500.

The compressor is another key factor. It will cost anywhere from $100 to $500. Also, the wiring and thermostat may cost around $100. The condenser coil will cost around another $150. The outdoor unit will set you back anywhere from $100 to $200.

The indoor unit is cheaper, costing $30 to $100. Also, the condenser fan will cost around $50. The electric panel is the most expensive part - it may cost anywhere from $250 to $1,500. You will also need to get some copper wiring for around $150.

So, all in all, it will cost around a minimum of $1,000.

How long does It take to install an AC?

This process can take at least three days, but that could vary depending on how fast the individual installing it is.

The first day of installation will involve cutting through existing walls to make room for the new AC unit. Then specialists will be able to install the indoor AC unit.

Next, the electrical and refrigerant lines will be installed. Depending on the set-up it could take 1-3 days. It really depends on your property and your AC system - it's best to get a quote before the work begins so you know what to expect.