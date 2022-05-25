news, local-news,

Over 180 rugby league enthusiasts enjoyed a night of yarns at the Royce's Walk dinner at the community centre on Friday night. Most of the guests were Blayney Bears supporters but many also travelled from Orange to enjoy the night. Blayney Bears president Adam Hornby said that he was always impressed by how much support that the Blayney community gives to those in need, and Royce's Walk was yet another example of its generosity. "Once more the greater Blayney community have put their hand in their pocket and helped out," he said. "It doesn't matter what it is because there was a broad range of people there all willing to lend a helping hand." Hornby said that the guests on the night were fantastic and the host was superb. "Alfie Langer, John Cartwright, Barry Walker and Martin Lang were some of the best speakers that I've ever heard," he said. "And Steve Mooney did a great job as host." Hornby also praised local businesses who donated goods for the auction items on offer during the night. "Mel at Blayney Botanicals, Ray at the Central Motel, Geoff at Bernardi's as well as On Trac Ag and George King donated some great auction items." Hornby said that as yet the final figures were not in, but the total on the events web page has already exceeded the $500,000 total that they were expecting to earn.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/da407bf8-6cd1-4af4-8aff-e6b5d7203fe7.JPG/r520_765_5840_3771_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg