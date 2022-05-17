Eves and Stammers star on the fairways

Last Saturday at the Blayney Golf Club an 18 hole, two person Ambrose event for Scott and Lisa Oborn's trophy and the Harry Rosser Chicken Run Memorial were played. The winners were Don Eves and Gav Stammers with net 61. The runners-up with net 61.75 were Rod Corbett and Tony Bowers. Coming in third was Michael and Billy Owen with net with 63.25 on a countback from Pete Neal and Gerry Davis. The nearest the pins were run on the 9th and 18th. A grade was won by Pete Neal with 1250cm and B grade was taken out by Gav Cheney with 600cm. On Saturday, May 21 there is an 18 hole stableford event for Brett Symington's Trophy being played. Then, the following weekend, May 28, is an 18 hole stableford event for Blayney Motors Trophy.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/23d6b20c-a800-4d24-a760-2c81b4ac36c8.jpg/r0_17_674_398_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

All the news from the Blayney Golf Club