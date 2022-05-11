8 Innovative uses of solar energy you've never heard of

This is a commercial partnership with Instyle Solar.



In the past decade, solar energy has become one of the most promising forms of alternative energy.

Now, it is being used to power everything from homes to cars and even spacecraft!

Despite this, many people are unaware of all the innovative ways that solar energy can be used.

In this blog post, we will discuss 8 unusual or little-known uses for solar energy!

From theinstallation of solar panels on vehicles to powering streetlights, there are many ways that solar energy is making a difference in the world today.

Keep reading to learn more!

1. Paints

Solar paint is a new and innovative way to create solar cells. Instead of using silicon, solar paint uses thin-film nanoparticles. This makes the solar cells much cheaper to produce and more versatile.

Solar paint can be applied to any surface that faces the sun, making it a great option for generating clean, green power.

However, Solar paint is still in the early stages of development and is not yet available on the market. But with its many potential benefits, solar paint is definitely an exciting new technology to keep an eye on.

2. Ventilation

Traditional HVAC systems can be expensive to operate, especially during the warm summer months when cooling demands are at their peak.

Fortunately, there are a variety of solutions available that can help to keep your home comfortable without relying on costly energy sources.

One such option is a solar attic fan, which utilises the power of the sun to create an airflow in your home that naturally helps regulate temperature and reduce strain on your existing HVAC system.

By cooling your attic space and reducing heat gain within your home, this type of ventilation solution can be a great way to reduce the burden on your HVAC while helping to keep you and your family feeling comfortable all season long.

3. Tents

Solar-powered tents are an innovative solution to the challenge of keeping outdoor spaces well-lit and warm in even the harshest conditions.

These tents are larger versions of traditional solar-powered backpacks, featuring advanced photovoltaic cells that capture solar energy during the day and convert it into usable electricity for illumination or charging devices at night.

In addition to providing light and power, these tents can also serve as a source of heat, enabling campers to stay comfortable no matter how chilly the conditions may be outside.

Overall, solar-powered tents are transforming outdoor living for individuals and organisations alike by helping to ensure safety, comfort, and convenience no matter where you happen to be.

4. Ovens

Solar ovens are a great way to cook food without using any fuel, which is not only great for the environment but can also save you money.

They work by reflecting the sun's energy into a box, where it heats the food evenly. The lid on top is usually made of glass to focus the sun's rays even more.

Solar ovens are perfect for people who live in remote areas or developing countries, where there is not always easy access to fuel. They are also a great way to reduce air pollution from burning fuel.

5. Streetlights

The introduction of new sustainable energy solutions is changing how communities across the world illuminate their streets.

More and more cities are using solar-powered LED streetlights that offer several advantages, such as assisting cars in locating open parking places or helping first responders quickly navigate through emergencies with greater efficiency than ever before!

6. Vaccine refrigerators

A solar-powered vaccine refrigerator plays an important role in protecting vulnerable populations during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

These devices are designed to store vaccines and other essential medical supplies at temperatures that remain constant, even when there is no access to power.

This allows healthcare workers and others to maintain access to critical health interventions, even in the most remote areas.

Furthermore, solar-powered vaccine refrigerators are extremely durable and capable of operating in extreme temperatures and conditions without breaking down or losing their temperature setting.

7. Backpack

Think about how often your phone dies when you're out and about - it's always at the most inopportune moments, right? Well, now there's a solution: solar-powered backpacks!

These backpacks feature thin-film solar panels attached to the exterior, providing enough power to charge phones, cameras, and other devices.

So whether you're a student walking to class, a hiker enjoying the great outdoors, or a camper roughing it in the woods, you'll always have a charged device at your side.

Plus, these backpacks are stylish and come in a variety of colors and designs, so you can find one that fits your personal style.

8. Umbrella

When it comes to solar energy, there are a variety of creative and innovative technologies that are transforming the way we harness and use this abundant source of power.

One such game-changing invention is the solar umbrella. Unlike conventional patio umbrellas, these unique devices are outfitted with specially designed LED lights that use energy from the sun to provide light at night.

Whether you're entertaining outdoors or simply spending time on your deck or patio in the evening, these innovative solar umbrellas eliminate the need for potentially costly electric lighting and allow you to enjoy your outdoor space long after dusk has fallen.

Conclusion

In today's world, solar energy has become an increasingly important source of power and sustainable energy. The practical applications of solar power seem limitless, making it an indispensable part of modern society.

Whether we're harnessing it for transportation or simply for light and heat, nothing beats the energy generated by the sun.

More than ever before, solar energy is poised to take its place as one of humanity's most valuable resources.