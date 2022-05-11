news, local-news,

SLEEK, sustainable design is at the core of Nick Reeks' business, which opened a new chapter on Friday evening. NR Design Co opened its office at 104 Adelaide Street with Mr Reeks delighted to be using his home town as his business's home base. Born and bred in Blayney, Mr Reeks has a background in design and drafting and is keen to extend his boundaries by providing an alternative for central west clients' home building aspirations. "I think there is a pretty limited variety of designers and architects to choose from in the central west and I feel like a lot of them are pretty similar ... so if I can bring a different kind of perspective, or approach that would be great," Mr Reeks said. "And it's working out so far." Choosing Blayney as the base for a high-end design has raised a few eyebrows but Mr Reeks is hoping other business follow his lead. "If it adds to the [Blayney] community that would be awesome but if not, we're here anyway," he said. Mr Reeks' family run a construction company and he was schooled at Blayney Public School and Blayney High before starting a traineeship with Bassman Design in Orange. He set about building his own home while working as a trainee which enabled him to grow his knowledge, and experience. He has now built a following after six year's in the industry. Mr Reeks said his work isn't restricted to specific materials. "I think we definitely have a style of design we try and steer clients towards. I think it's a pretty textural, quite contemporary style," he said. Smaller, sustainable design is also at the heart of the business. "So rather than having huge, extravagant houses that you only use half of, all the time anyway, I'd like to focus on spaces that are useful to the people who live there," he said. "So whole house design but make the whole space work better for the family that lives there." The struggle for building materials is well-documented but Mr Reeks said he and staff member Tiarna Jackson strive to address the problem through design. "It definitely does affect clients and when they can start building," he said. "So something we try and do with our designs is make the overall construction and design as simple as possible to make the construction flow a lot quicker and easier."

