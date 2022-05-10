Last Saturday we played our monthly medal sponsored by Newman's Fuel and an 18 hole stroke event for the Bill and Colleen Davis Trophy. Monthly Medal winner was George Schymko with net 63. The Bill and Colleen Davis Trophy winner was George Schymko nett 63. A grade was won by Mick Tyrrell with net 69 while B grade was taken out by Gavin Marks with a net score of 73 on a countback. Ball winners were Tyler Keen net 71, Tony Smith and Struan Pearce net 72, with net 73 were Tony Gannon and Toby Tyrrell. Nearest the pin on the 9th/18th: A grade Nick Corbett 900cm; Silver circle winner Jason Davis. The final rounds of the Trussco Match play championships were played so our 2022 champion results are: A grade Mick Tyrrell defeated Jason Davis 4/2. B grade Struan Pearce defeated Gerry Davis 3/2. C grade Teddy Dell defeated Leon Roweth 2up. This Saturday we are playing an 18 hole two person ambrose for Scott and Lisa Oborn Trophy, Harry Rosser Memorial Chicken Run. Saturday, May 21 we are playing an 18 hole stableford event for Brett Symington's Trophy.

Mick Tyrrell wins Blayney Golf Club A grade club championship